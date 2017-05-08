sprite-preloader
Montag, 08.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

89,53 Euro		-0,61
-0,68 %
WKN: BASF11 ISIN: DE000BASF111 Ticker-Symbol: BAS 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASF SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,50
89,52
13:10
89,50
89,52
13:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY38,766-0,55 %
BASF SE89,53-0,68 %
CARGILL INC110,94+0,12 %
DSM NV65,45-0,09 %
EI DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY74,10+3,01 %