TORONTO, ONTARIO and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BKD)(OTC PINK: BKDCD) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with McLaren to market World's Fastest Gamer - the world's most intense and demanding competition for virtual racers. It's a contest that will see the winner offered the best job in eSports - a role with the Formula 1 team as one of its official simulator drivers.

World's Fastest Gamer is a collaboration between GIVEMESPORT, global sports and technology brand McLaren, founding partner Logitech G, a global leader in gaming gear and the founder of virtual motorsport's famous GT Academy, Darren Cox, sports and eSport racing innovator Sparco.

The winner will be offered a one-year contract with McLaren to work in an official capacity as a simulator driver. Find out more at http://www.mclaren.com/formula1/2017/worlds-fastest-gamer/worlds-fastest-gamer-explain-game/

"I'm particularly proud that McLaren, alongside our partners Logitech, Sparco and GIVEMESPORT, have staked a claim as the very first sports and technology brand to venture into the diverse and fast-growing world of eSports," said McLaren Technology Group executive, Zak Brown.

"The combination of McLaren, GIVEMESPORT and eSports, to find The World's Fastest Gamer is exactly the type of partnership we want to be doing," said Nick Thain, CEO of Breaking Data. "eSports is a very exciting, fast moving sector. Bringing together the technical excellence and motorsport pedigree of McLaren with GIVEMESPORT's Artificial Intelligence capabilities and ability distribute video content to hundreds of millions of sports fans, across to world, is a very powerful combination," continued Thain.

"The World's Fastest Gamer will create the bridge between 'real world' sports fans and competitive eSports gaming, unlocking a completely new audience," Thain concluded.

"There are moments in life when you see something so brilliant, that you wished you had created it. So, we did the next best thing in partnering up with McLaren's, World's Fastest Gamer," said Jae Chalfin, CCO of Breaking Data. "This is an exciting step into the world of both F1 and eSports for GIVEMESPORT.com," Chalfin concluded.

About McLaren Racing:

McLaren Racing is a company within McLaren Technology Group.

http://www.mclaren.com/technologygroup/

McLaren Technology Group is globally renowned as one of the world's most illustrious high-technology brands. Since its foundation in 1963, McLaren has been pioneering and innovating in the competitive world of Formula 1, forging a formidable reputation which has seen the racing team win 20 World Championships and over 180 races.

About Breaking Data Corp.: http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes AI, semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.

About GIVEMESPORT: http://www.givemesport.com/

GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 26 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone. Visit GIVEMESPORT's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GiveMeSport/

