TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 08, 2017) - Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX: HBM) (NYSE: HBM) announced today the publication of a notice to the U.S. Federal Register (www.federalregister.gov) by the U.S. Forest Service regarding Hudbay's Rosemont Project. The notice states that, "The Record of Decision (ROD) for the Rosemont Copper Project (RCP) is expected to be signed in early June, 2017 by (the) Coronado National Forest Supervisor." The Final Record of Decision is one of the two key federal permits outstanding, the other being the Section 404 Water Permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Hudbay will provide further updates on the Rosemont permitting process as appropriate.

