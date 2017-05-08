NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE has been invited to participate in the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Internet & Digital Media Conference, being held May 9-10 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

Accelerize Inc. COO and CAKE President, Santi Pierini is scheduled to speak on the "Next-Gen Marketing" panel, taking place on Tuesday, May 9 at 4 p.m. Pacific Time. He plans to discuss CAKE's product and solution set, business model and the key trends underpinning next-generation digital marketing.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Accelerize Inc. management, please contact your SunTrust Robinson Humphrey representative.

The SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Internet & Digital Media Conference brings together institutional investors as well as publicly traded and private companies in the digital media and technology marketplace. Attendees will have access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one meetings and more. For more information about the conference, visit https://suntrust.dealogic.com/clientportal/Conferences/Custom/List/36?menuItemId=100.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a cloud-based solution to track and analyze the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize uses statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact

Jill Hara

PR@getCAKE.com

(949) 548-2253 x 257



Investor Contact

Ascendant Partners, LLC

Fred Sommer

fred@ascendantpartnersllc.com

(732) 410-9810



