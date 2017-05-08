Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Craig Arnold, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference in Longboat Key, Fla., on Monday, May 22, 2017. Arnold will be making comments at 1:15 p.m. United States Eastern time, discussing the company's business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

A real-time audio web cast of the presentation will be available at www.eaton.com. An audio replay will be available following the presentation at the same link.

Eaton is a power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 95,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170508005617/en/

Contacts:

Eaton

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder, +1 440-523-5150

scottrschroeder@eaton.com

or

Investor Relations:

Donald Bullock, +1 440-523-5127