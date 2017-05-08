TORONTO, 2017-05-08 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or "the Company") (TSX:MND) today announced that its first quarter 2017 financial results will be released after market close on May 10, 2017, followed by a conference call with Mark Sander, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on May 11, 2017 at 8:00 am (Toronto time).



Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:



Participant Number: (201) 689-8341 Participant Number (Toll free): (877) 407-8289 Conference ID: 13661457



A replay of the conference call will be available until 23:59 (Toronto time), May 25, 2017 and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:



Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: (877) 660-6853 Encore ID: 13661457



About Mandalay Resources Corporation:



Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia, Chile, and Sweden, and a development project in Chile. The Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by aggregating advanced or in-production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects in Australia, the Americas, and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and shareholder value.



For Further Information: Mark Sander President and Chief Executive Officer Greg DiTomaso Director of Investor Relations Contact: +1.647.260.1566