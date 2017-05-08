HOPKINTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 --OpenStack Summit -- Trilio Data, the creators of the first and only comprehensive data protection, backup and recovery solution native to OpenStack has announced that TrilioVault is now validated for the SUSE OpenStack Cloud. Organizations who rely on SUSE for their OpenStack deployments are now assured that with TrilioVault, tenants will enjoy ease of use, greater resiliency, and operational efficiencies.

"With increasingly complex and critical IT environments, companies need to fully protect their businesses, and at the same time have access to easier, faster, and more reliable recovery options," said David Safaii, CEO of Trilio Data. "By becoming validated for SUSE OpenStack Cloud, Trilio has opened the door to help even more businesses protect their critical applications and data, enabling them to recover as quickly as possible with minimal negative impact, should disaster strike."

TrilioVault is Ready Certified for SUSE OpenStack Cloud. It has been tested against the latest SUSE OpenStack Cloud release and is fully supported to work in that environment. Trilio's software is non-disruptive upon install, runs on standard x86 servers, and is managed through either its own web-based dashboard, OpenStack Horizon, or REST APIs. TrilioVault is highly scalable to manage tens of thousands of VMs and can leverage 3rd party arrays and de-duplication engines for storage.

SUSE OpenStack Cloud delivers Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) for data centers, with access to automated pools of IT resources to run applications, giving businesses flexibility to respond quickly and easily to new demands. SUSE OpenStack Cloud eases OpenStack installation by delivering a structured installation process that maintains the enterprise's flexibility to address their unique requirements.

"Organizations need flexibility to respond quickly and easily to new demands. SUSE OpenStack Cloud was designed to provide the ideal platform for increased innovation, while helping businesses to control and reduce costs," said Frank Rego, ISV Partner Program Director at SUSE. "TrilioVault extends upon the SUSE value proposition, enabling businesses to easily and effectively protect their applications and data."

About TrilioVault

TrilioVault is the industry's first and only native backup and recovery solution for OpenStack clouds. This productized evolution of Raksha (authored by Trilio Data) provides resiliency and business assurance through efficient point-in-time capture, storage, and application recovery. TrilioVault's downloadable, self-service, agentless, forever-scalable platform can efficiently retain synthetic full images, recover any point in time with a single click, and access historical information effortlessly using the Horizon dashboard or leveraging Trilio's rich set of APIs. TrilioVault is the trusted backup and recovery solution of leading OpenStack adopters for data protection, migration, resource management, configuration, change management, and sandbox-as-a-service in private, public and hybrid clouds.

To request a demo of TrilioVault, please visit: http://www.triliodata.com/demo-pr/

About Trilio Data

Trilio Data, headquartered in Hopkinton, Mass., is an innovator in OpenStack backup and recovery solutions. The company was founded by technologists who, combined, have more than 45 years of experience at some of the world's largest storage vendors. Trilio Data was founded to meet the needs of ever-changing, growing, complex, and scalable cloud based architectures, where flexible and intelligent backup and recovery solutions are no longer a "nice to have" -- instead, they are critical components of a comprehensive IT strategy. For more information, visit www.triliodata.com or call +1-508-233-3912. Follow us on Twitter: @triliodata and LinkedIn.

Trilio Data Partners and Partner Program

Trilio Data has established partnership agreements with notable vendors and service providers in the OpenStack community, including Blue Box (acquired by IBM), Datastax, Mirantis, mongoDB, NetApp, OnX Enterprise Solutions, Oracle, Red Hat, SwiftStack, SUSE, Talligent, VMware and ZeroStack.

For more information on partnering with Trilio Data, contact us at partner@triliodata.com