GCF feed contains details of a currently unused source system DCS (IdCode 11). This source will be removed starting tomorrow, May 9, 2017.



Tomorrow morning there will be neither BasicDataSource (BDSr) nor EndOfBasicData (EOBd) message for the DCS source (IdCode 11) in GCF feed.



Market Data products: dataproducts@nasdaq.com