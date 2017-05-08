CENTENNIAL, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Global Quest Nutrients, LLC (formally Carepoint Nutrients), a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Quest, Ltd. (OTC PINK: GLBB) is pleased to announce an agreement was signed with Camino Products, LLC on May 5, 2017 for the exclusive rights to distribute their AminoD Sleep and AminoD Relief natural remedies throughout the entire USA. As previously announced by Global Quest on April 21st, the company's unique product lines include several formulas designed to provide effective relief for patients who suffer from inflammation and sleep disorders. Global Quest has been advised that the first product shipments will arrive within eight weeks or sooner.

AminoD formulas utilize amino acids and polyphenols along with cannabinoids from flax seed oil to provide relief from inflammation as well as sleep disorders. No drugs are used in these natural-based formulas. These nutrient supplements are distributed under the Global Quest brand name and patients may purchase them directly from doctors, dispensaries or via Global Quest's website. Patients can also choose to sign a subscription agreement for convenient monthly deliveries direct to their homes.

Global Quest Nutrients intends to expand its product line offerings and make additional formulas available in the near future. More detailed information can be found on the company website at: www.globalquestlimited.com.

About Global Quest, Ltd.

Global Quest, Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Quest Nutrients, LLC, supplies proprietary patent pending formulas that utilize amino acids and polyphenols along with cannabinoids for relief from pain and inflammation as well as sleep disorders.

