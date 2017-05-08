During April 2017 AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) reloaded 435 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks of Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals, i.e. less by 16.0 per cent compared to April 2016, when 518 thousand tons were reloaded. The decline in transhipment volume is related with reduce of transit cargos from Belorussia refineries.



During the first four months of 2017 the Company in total reloaded 1,988 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks or less by 30.0 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 when 2,840 thousand tons were reloaded.



In the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal of the Company during April 2017 re-gasified and supplied to the natural gas transmission system total 1.436 thousand MWh of the natural, while in April 2016 - 1.390 thousand MWh. During the first four months of 2017 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 2,977 thousand MWh of the natural gas (during the same period of 2016 - 6,478 thousand MWh). The LNG terminal activity level is lower in relation with lower capacities ordered by the terminal users.



The preliminary sales revenues for April 2017 of Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals comprise EUR 2.2 million and are less by 31.3 percent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 3.2 million). The preliminary sales revenues for January-April 2017 of the Company's oil terminals comprise EUR 10.9 million and are less by 29.0 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 15.3 million).



The preliminary sales revenues of the Company's LNG Terminal for April 2017 comprise EUR 5.5 million (April 2016 - EUR 4.9 million). These revenues comprise from the part of security supplement dedicated for compensation of LNG terminal exploitation expenses, as well as regasification and reloading tariffs. The preliminary revenues of the LNG terminal for the first four months of 2017 comprise EUR 24.0 million and increased by 4.3 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 23.0 million).



Total preliminary sales revenues of the Company for the first four months of 2017 comprise EUR 34.9 million, i.e. 9.0 per cent less compared to same period 2016 (EUR 38.3 million).



Petroleum products transshipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading:



April January - April -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 Change, 2017 2016 Change, % % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Petroleum products transshipment, 435 518 -16.0% 1,988 2,840 -30.0% thousand tons -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG re-gasification and reloading, 1,436 1,390 3.3% 2,977 6,478 -54.0% thousand MWh --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Preliminary revenues of the Company, EUR million:



April January - April ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 Change, % 2017 2016 Change, % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Klaipeda oil terminal activity 2.0 3.0 -33.3% 10.1 14.4 -29.9% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subacius oil terminal activity 0.2 0.2 0.0% 0.8 0.9 -14.4% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG terminal activity 5.5 4.9 12.2% 24.0 23.0 4.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total: 7.7 8.1 -4.9% 34.9 38.3 -9.0% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Marius Pulkauninkas, Director of Finance and Administration Department,tel. 8 46 391763