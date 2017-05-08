DEADLINE TOMORROW: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Adeptus Health Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 9, 2017 - ADPT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Adeptus Health Inc. ("Adeptus Health Inc.") (NYSE: ADPT) between April 29, 2016 and March 1, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sa/adeptus-health-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Adeptus had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting in the areas of revenue recognition, accounts receivable, accounting for a contribution to an unconsolidated joint venture, and accounting for equity in (loss) earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Adeptus' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Adeptus Health Inc., you have until May 9, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

