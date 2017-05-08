Research and Markets - Global Food Grade Lubricants Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Chemtura, FUCHS PETROLUB, Klüber Lubrication, Petro-Canada Lubricants & SKF

DUBLIN, May. 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Food Grade Lubricants Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global food grade lubricants market to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global food grade lubricants market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents top vendors in the market have been selected based on our perception of their importance in the development of the global food grade lubricants market. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growing use of automatic lubrication systems. The implementation of advanced technology solutions can result in lowering costs, reducing downtime, and increasing productivity. Improper lubrication can account for more than 50% of bearing failures, which can result in equipment downtime and high maintenance cost.



According to the report, one driver in market is risk of contamination of food. Health and safety have always been major concerns in the food industry. The contamination of food products, besides causing major damage to the revenue, also hampers the image of the company. Lubricant contamination is one of the sources of food contamination. The machinery used in the food industry need to be lubricated from time to time for its proper functioning. This gives rise to the chance of food contamination in the industry.



Further, the report states that one challenges in market is health risks associated with consumption of processed meat and carbonated drinks. As more customers become aware of the negative effects associated with carbonated drinks, due to a high sugar content, carbonated drinks manufacturers have also been holding back on launching new products due to the slow growth.



Key vendors



Chemtura

FUCHS PETROLUB

Klüber Lubrication

Petro-Canada Lubricants

SKF

Other prominent vendors



Calumet Specialty Products

BP

Clearco Products

Clarion Lubricants

D-A Lubricant

Elba Lubrication

Exxon Mobil

Haynes Manufacturing

HUSK-ITT

JAX

Matrix Specialty Lubricants

Schaeffer Manufacturing

Southwestern Petroleum

Total Specialities USA

Ultrachem

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l893gz/global_food_grade

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716