Research and Markets - Global Tunneling and Rock Drilling Equipment Market 2017-2021 Atlas Copco, Bessac, Hitachi Zosen, Sandvik Construction, SANYHE International Holdings & HERRENKNECHT Dominating

The global tunneling and rock drilling equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tunneling and rock drilling equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents the list of the key prominent vendors offering their product in the global market. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

An innovative solution is explored with the development of new type of TBM. In the construction of MTR West Island 703 of the Hong Kong subway system, the newly constructed tunnel was required to relate to existing tunnel.

The contractors of Bouygues Travaux involved in the project faced the challenge to excavate the loose soil around the dense area with utility networks, skyscrapers, and tower foundations. Thus, the company partnered with CSM Bessac, which is one of the major TBM manufacturers that designed and developed world's first tunnel dismantling machine (TDM). TDM works in reverse principal with the machine, emptying the tunnel segment from behind and filling them with cement with arm located in front. It provides concrete lining along the face of the tunnel and prevents it from collapsing. The support helps to achieve linear lining of the tunnel. The backward movement of the machine is achieved by using compressed air technology.



According to the report, one driver in market is advances in technologies. Technological advances have resulted in greater use of underground tunnel construction as technologies enable easy access to construction in any terrain. Electronic monitors and sensors placed in the TBM help in smooth functioning of the machine while digging, avoiding existing structures in the process. TBM technology has grown exponentially in the last 20 years as better and bigger technology and precise engineering have made it possible to tunnel through the deeper underground surface.

