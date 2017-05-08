Research and Markets - Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market 2017-2021: Major Players are BASF, DS Smith, JSP, Knauf Industries, Hanwha, & Furukawa Electric

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market was valued at USD 850.3 million in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 1392.6 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period.

Expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam is a closed cell foam, which is flexible, lightweight, recyclable, and non-toxic. It is known for its impact absorption and thermal resistance properties and possesses a high strength to weight ratio. The material, along with water, offers resistance to most of the industrial chemicals.

Expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam, owing to its elasticity, thermal resistance, oil resistance, non-toxicity, recyclability, and shock-proof nature, is an integral part of various commercial and industrial sectors. In the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market report, we have taken the following major applications into consideration: automotive, industrial packaging, furniture, HVAC applications, sports and leisure goods. The automotive segment is expected to account for over 50% share of the global EPP foam market in 2016.

The EPP foam market is driven by the non-toxic and recyclable nature of the material, coupled with the rising demand from automotive and packaging industries. However, the high price of polypropylene (compared to polyethylene and polystyrene) acts as a roadblock for the growth of the market.



Some of the major companies dominating the EPP foam market are:



BASF SE

DS Smith PLC

JSP Corporation

Knauf Industries

Hanwha Corporation

Furukawa Electric



