GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, 2017-05-08 22:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) today reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2017 of $12.3 million or $0.70 per share, and operating income of $11.8 million or $0.67 per share. As of March 31st, book value per share was $46.44, an increase of 2.3% compared to book value per share of $45.42 at December 31, 2016.



Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Data (Dollars in millions, except per share data)



For the Three Months As of As of Ended March 31, March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Gross $ 123.8 $ 141.4 Book $ 46.44 $ 45.42 Premi value ums per Writt share en Net $ 111.5 $ 116.9 Shareh $ 815.2 $ 798.0 Premi olders ums ' Writt equit en y Cash $ 1,621. $ 1,498. and 8 1 inves ted asset s(1) Net $ 12.3 $ 7.1 incom e Net $ 0.70 $ 0.41 (1) Including receivable/(payable) for incom securities sold/(purchased) e per share Operat $ 11.8 $ 12.0 ing incom e Operat $ 0.67 $ 0.69 ing incom e per share Combin ed ratio analy sis: Loss 55.3 53.3 rati o Expen 41.1 42.8 se rati o Combi 96.4 96.1 ned rati o



About Global Indemnity Limited and its subsidiaries



Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance and reinsurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Limited's three primary segments are:



-- United States Based Commercial Lines Operations -- United States Based Personal Lines Operations -- Bermuda Based Reinsurance Operations



For more information, visit the Global Indemnity Limited's website at http://www.globalindemnity.ky.



Forward-Looking Information



The forward-looking statements contained in this press release1 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity's actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. The foregoing review of factors that could cause actual financial or operating performance to differ materially from expectations is not exhaustive. Please see Global Indemnity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.



1 Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.



Global Indemnity Limited's Combined Ratio for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 and 2016



The combined ratio is a key measure of insurance profitability. The components comprising the combined ratio are as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 Loss Ratio: Current Accident Year Excluding Catastrophes 49.5 49.2 Catastrophes 14.8 9.5 Current Accident Year 64.3 58.7 Changes to Prior Accident Year (9.0 ) (5.4 ) Loss Ratio - Calendar Year 55.3 53.3 Expense Ratio 41.1 42.8 Combined Ratio 96.4 96.1



For the three months ended March 31st, the calendar year loss ratio increased by 2.0 points to 55.3 in 2017 from 53.3 in 2016 and the expense ratio improved by 1.7 points.



For the three months ended March 31, 2017, the current accident year loss ratio increased by 5.6 points in 2017 to 64.3 compared to 58.7 for the same period in 2016.



-- The current accident year property loss ratio increased by 7.7 points to 64.8 in 2017 from 57.1 in 2016 primarily due to higher losses in the agriculture reserve category from convective storms within the Personal Lines Operations in 2017 partially offset by lower claims frequency and severity within the Commercial Lines Operations in 2017. -- The current accident year casualty loss ratio improved by 0.7 points to 62.9 in 2017 from 63.6 in 2016 primarily due to a decrease in reported claims frequency in 2017.



Calendar year results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 include a 9.0 point reduction in the loss ratio related to prior accident years. This was primarily driven by lower than expected claims severity experienced in Commercial Lines across multiple prior accident years and lower than expected case incurred emergence experienced in Personal Lines, as well as a reduction related to the Company's property treaties within the Reinsurance Operations.



For the three months ended March 31st, the expense ratio improved from 42.8 in 2016 to 41.1 in 2017.



The improvement in the expense ratio is primarily due to a reduction in compensation cost and lower acquisition costs.



Global Indemnity Limited's Gross and Net Premiums Written Results by Segment



Three Months Ended March 31, Gross Premiums Written Net Premiums Written 2017 2016 2017 2016 Commercial Lines Operations $ 45,911 $ 48,480 $ 41,115 $ 42,966 Personal Lines Operations $ 62,017 $ 80,151 $ 54,583 $ 61,171 Reinsurance Operations $ 15,823 $ 12,735 $ 15,808 $ 12,735 Total $ 123,751 $ 141,366 $ 111,506 $ 116,872



Commercial Lines Operations: For the three months ended March 31, 2017, gross premiums written and net premiums written both decreased 5.3% and 4.3%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2016. The reduction in gross premiums and net premiums written was primarily due to the discontinuance of one unprofitable program.



Personal Lines Operations: Gross premiums written include business written by American Reliable that is ceded to insurance entities owned by Assurant under a 100% quota share reinsurance agreement in the amount of $1.1 million and $13.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. Excluding the business that is ceded 100% to insurance entities owned by Assurant, gross premiums written decreased by 8.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2017 as compared to 2016. The decrease in gross and net written premiums was primarily due to a targeted reduction of catastrophe exposed business. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, gross premiums written, including business that is ceded to insurance entities owned by Assurant, decreased 22.6% and net premiums written decreased 10.8% compared to the same period in 2016.



Reinsurance Operations: For the three months ended March 31, 2017, gross premiums written and net premiums written increased 24.2% and 24.1%, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2016. This increase in gross and net premiums written is mainly due to a new treaty written in the fourth quarter of 2016 partially offset by a slight reduction in property writings.



Note: Tables Follow



Global Indemnity Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 Gross premiums written $ 123,751 $ 141,366 Net premiums written $ 111,506 $ 116,872 Net premiums earned $ 113,126 $ 121,636 Net investment income 8,644 9,746 Net realized investment gains (losses) 775 (7,493 ) Other income 1,368 956 Total revenues 123,913 124,845 Net losses and loss adjustment expenses 62,561 64,784 Acquisition costs and other underwriting 46,551 52,090 expenses Corporate and other operating expenses 3,054 3,803 Interest expense 2,467 2,215 Income before income taxes 9,280 1,953 Income tax benefit (3,002 ) (5,172 ) Net income $ 12,282 $ 7,125 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 17,316 17,224 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 17,646 17,444 Net income per share - basic $ 0.71 $ 0.41 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.41 Combined ratio analysis: (1) Loss ratio 55.3 53.3 Expense ratio 41.1 42.8 Combined ratio 96.4 96.1 (1) The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability. The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net premiums earned. The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net premiums earned. The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios.





GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS (Unaudited) December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 Fixed Maturities: Available for sale securities, at fair $ 1,309,753 $ 1,240,031 value (amortized cost: 2017 - $1,309,245 and 2016 - $1,241,339) Equity securities: Available for sale, at fair value (cost: 128,705 120,557 2017 - $122,559 and 2016 - $119,515) Other invested assets 64,213 66,121 Total investments 1,502,671 1,426,709 Cash and cash equivalents 127,543 75,110 Premiums receivable, net 80,727 92,094 Reinsurance receivables, net 106,432 143,774 Funds held by ceding insurers 31,862 13,114 Deferred federal income taxes 41,989 40,957 Deferred acquisition costs 58,090 57,901 Intangible assets 22,946 23,079 Goodwill 6,521 6,521 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 33,108 42,583 Other assets 60,496 51,104 Total assets $ 2,072,385 $ 1,972,946 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 622,088 $ 651,042 Unearned premiums 275,884 286,984 Ceded balances payable 7,550 14,675 Payables for securities purchased 8,387 3,717 Contingent commissions 3,553 9,454 Debt 296,454 163,143 Federal income taxes payable 220 219 Other liabilities 43,082 45,761 Total liabilities 1,257,218 1,174,995 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 2 2 900,000,000 ordinary shares authorized; A ordinary shares issued:13,449,721 and 13,436,548 respectively; A ordinary shares outstanding: 13,420,756 and 13,436,548, respectively; B ordinary shares issued and outstanding: 4,133,366 and 4,133,366, respectively Additional paid-in capital 431,404 430,283 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of 4,332 (618 ) taxes Retained earnings 380,566 368,284 A ordinary shares in treasury, at cost: 28,965 (1,137 ) - and 0 shares, respectively Total shareholders' equity 815,167 797,951 Total liabilities and shareholders' $ 2,072,385 $ 1,972,946 equity







GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA (Dollars in millions) Market Value as of (Unaudited) December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 Fixed maturities $ 1,309.8 $ 1,240.0 Cash and cash equivalents 127.5 75.1 Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents 1,437.3 1,315.1 Equities and other invested assets 192.9 186.7 Total cash and invested assets, gross 1,630.2 1,501.8 Payable for securities purchased (8.4 ) (3.7 ) Total cash and invested assets, net $ 1,621.8 $ 1,498.1





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 (a) Net investment income $ 8.6 Net realized investment gains 0.8 Net change in unrealized investment gains 7.0 Net realized and unrealized investment returns 7.8 Total investment return $ 16.4 Average total cash and invested assets (b) $ 1,560.0 Total investment return % annualized 4.2 % (a) Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis. (b) Simple average of beginning and end of period, net of payable/receivable for securities.





GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 Operating income $ 11,764 $ 11,991 Adjustments: Net realized investment gains/(losses), net of tax 518 (4,866 ) Net income $ 12,282 $ 7,125 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 17,316 17,224 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 17,646 17,444 Operating income per share - basic $ 0.68 $ 0.70 Operating income per share - diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.69



Note Regarding Operating Income



Operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to net income excluding after-tax net realized investment gains (losses). Operating income is not a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.



