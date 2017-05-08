TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 --

Roustan Capital has acquired Supreme Brands L.L.C., owner of both TORSPO and CHRISTIAN, two authentic and iconic global hockey brands with roots dating back to the 1950s and 1960s respectively.





Roustan Capital will announce future plans for TORSPO and CHRISTIAN in the coming months.





To celebrate, Roustan Capital donated 200 and subsidized 1,000 CHRISTIAN sticks for Project North to be donated to children in Canada's North by Canada C3, 200 to the CWHL and 100 to Warroad Youth Hockey.





W. Graeme Roustan, Chairman and CEO of Roustan Capital (Roustan.com), today announced the acquisition of Supreme Brands L.L.C. (SupremeBrands.com), owner of both TORSPO (Torspo.com) and CHRISTIAN (ChristianHockey.com), two authentic and iconic global hockey brands.

"When these historic brands became available and many sought to acquire them, there was no way I was going to stand on the sidelines and pass up the opportunity to acquire both TORSPO and CHRISTIAN," said Mr. Roustan.

Founded in Toronto, Canada in 1956 as TORONTO SPORTS, the brand was abbreviated in 1970 to TORSPO by taking the first three letters of each word from its original name. It became an authentic and iconic European and Soviet Union dominated brand preferred by players on national teams in the Olympics and World Championships. TORSPO was often the choice of gear for the famous CCCP Red Army and other international hockey teams.

"Growing up in Montreal, I recall first seeing Mats Naslund of the Montreal Canadiens using TORSPO gear and then again Igor Larionov of the famous KLM line for the dominant CCCP Red Army hockey team," said Roustan.

CHRISTIAN, founded in the early 1960s in Warroad, Minnesota by brothers Bill and Roger Christian, their hockey sticks quickly became the preferred stick of choice for many players in the NHL. The success of the Christian brothers as members of the gold-medal USA Hockey team at the 1960 Olympics, America's first true "Miracle on Ice," and the use of CHRISTIAN sticks in the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" propelled the brand globally.

"The future plans for both TORSPO and CHRISTIAN will be announced in the coming months," said Roustan.

To celebrate, Roustan Capital donated 200 and subsidized 1,000 CHRISTIAN hockey sticks for ProjectNorth.ca to be donated to children in Canada's North as part of the CanadaC3.ca Northwest Passage Journey. In addition, 200 CHRISTIAN hockey sticks have been donated to the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL.ca) and 100 hockey sticks have been donated to Warroad Youth Hockey in Minnesota (warroadhockey.com) "Project North led by Michelle Valberg, CanadaC3 founded by Geoff Green, the CWHL led by Brenda Andress and Warroad Youth Hockey, are exceptional organizations that I am pleased to support and encourage others to do so," said Roustan.

About: W. Graeme Roustan is Chairman of Roustan Capital and was Chairman of Performance Sports Group, owner of Bauer from April 2008 through September 2012. While Chairman, he took the company public on the Toronto Stock Exchange. A Sherbrooke Quebec native, he plays Center at 6', 185 lbs, shoots left and wears # 44.

Roustan Capital Websites: Roustan.com SupremeBrands.com Torspo.com ChristianHockey.com

Other Websites: ProjectNorth.ca CWHL.ca CanadaC3.ca WarroadHockey.com