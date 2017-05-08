SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against BioAmber Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against BioAmber Inc. "BioAmber" or the "Company") (NYSE: BIOA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. Investors who purchased shares (1) pursuant and/or traceable to BioAmber's secondary public offering on or about January 23, 2017; and/or (2) on the open market from January 23, 2017 through March 16, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"), should contact the firm prior to the May 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, BioAmber made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that a large customer of the Company that was expected to purchase $2.8 million of succinic acid in the fourth quarter of 2016 postponed the order to 2017; and as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. Upon release of this information, BioAmber's stock price decreased materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

