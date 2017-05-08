TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PK)(OTC PINK: PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,395,000 options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, which options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share. Subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's Stock Option Plan, the options have a term of five years and will expire on May 8, 2022.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.pelangio.com, follow us on Twitter @PelangioEx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Pelangio Exploration Inc.

Ingrid Hibbard

President & CEO

Tel: 905-336-3828 / Toll-free: 1-877-746-1632

info@pelangio.com



Warren Bates

Vice President Exploration

Tel: 905-336-3828 / Toll-free: 1-877-746-1632

info@pelangio.com



