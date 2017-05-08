APPROACHING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against JBS S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / Lundin Law PC , a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against JBS S.A. ("JBS" or the "Company") (OTCQX: JBSAY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between June 2, 2015 and March 17, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the May 22, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The Complaint states that during the Class Period, JBS made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that its executives bribed regulators and politicians to subvert food inspections of its plants and overlook unsanitary practices, such as processing rotten meat and running plants with traces of salmonella.

On March 17, 2017, reports emerged that Brazilian federal police raided the offices of JBS and dozens of other meatpackers following a two-year investigation into alleged bribery of regulators to subvert inspections of their plants and overlook unsanitary practices. Police arrested two JBS employees, among others. JBS stated in a securities filing that three of its plants and one of its employees were targeted in the probe. When this news was announced to the public, JBS' stock price fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was created by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

