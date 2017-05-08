OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat issued the following updated statement in response to flooding in the National Capital Region:

The Government of Canada is continuing to advise its employees not to travel to their offices on Tuesday, May 9, if:

- they normally travel to their offices via the interprovincial bridges; or,

- they work in federal buildings in Gatineau, as these buildings will be closed.

With the flood situation in many regions of Ontario and Quebec, the top priority is the safety and security of employees and those in the affected communities.

Further updates will be provided as needed. The Government of Canada, through the Government Operations Centre, continues to monitor and assess the national flooding situation carefully as it continues to evolve.

Anyone affected by these measures who may require immediate services, please contact 1-800-OCANADA (1-800-622-6232).

