TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX: DRA.UN) announced that, at its annual general meeting held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected by acclamation. If a ballot vote had been taken, based solely upon proxies received by Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust, the voting results for the election of trustees would have been as follows:

Votes % Votes Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amar Bhalla 19,844,690 85.44 3,382,877 14.56 James Eaton 19,896,598 85.66 3,330,969 14.34 David Kaufman 19,911,470 85.72 3,316,097 14.28 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dream Alternatives provides an opportunity for unitholders to invest in hard asset alternative investments, including real estate, real estate lending, real estate development and infrastructure, including renewable power, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to provide predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax efficient basis, and grow and reposition the portfolio to increase both AFAD and NAV per unit over time. For more information, please visit: www.dreamalternatives.ca.

