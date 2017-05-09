UBiqube Secures Strategic Series A Financing Round Led By Fujitsu, NTT Docomo Ventures, And Fortinet

The independent network and security orchestration vendor to aggressively build a global ecosystem of partners empowered to design service automation solutions, spanning SDN/NFV and legacy domains

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --UBiqube PLC today announced that it has secured a Series A round from Fujitsu Limited (TYO: 6702), NTT Docomo Ventures, and Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT). The exciting strategic mix of new investors uniquely positions UBiqube as the true vendor independent orchestration leader in the networking and security industry.

This round of funding will be dedicated to the continuation of best-of-breed technology development, and the expansion of the sales and marketing forces. UBiqube will build a global ecosystem of partners, trained and certified for service automation solution development over UBiqube's MSActivator' open framework.

Empowered with UBiqube's unique agile orchestration technology, certified partners can address any service delivery scenarios with any combination of vendors, such as: SDX, White box, VCPE, VEPC, Virtualized Security management, M2M/IoT, and more.

The MSActivator' merges service provisioning, assurance, security reporting, analytics, workflow design, and customer facing orchestration portals for a full lifecycle management build and run.

UBiqube's vision is to democratize the design of services over networking and security for easier integration with the rest of the technology ecosystem. UBiqube expects the MSActivator' to disrupt the premium pricing practiced in the management software industry, and provide end customers with software solutions fit for their needs and architectures.

"The strategic importance of the MSActivator' to the digitalization transformation and the cloudification of IT and networking has convinced us to join this unique pool of shareholders to support the growth of what is to become an industry leader in its space."

- Tango Matsumoto, EVP, Head of Network Business of Fujitsu Limited

"As one of the largest telecommunication and cloud service providers in the world, we realize first-hand the strategic importance of adequate orchestration technologies for the future transformation of large networking and cloud infrastructure and its operations. The unique agility that we've seen in UBiqube's MSActivator' allows it to be swiftly tailored and deployed in a broad set of heterogeneous use cases across the industry. This type of software agility and vendor agnosticism will lead to industry-wide adoption, and we foresee an amazing growth potential for UBiqube."

- Jun Sawada, Senior Executive Vice President of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

"Fortinet is committed to advancing cybersecurity innovation in multiple ways. We actively evaluate cutting-edge technologies for investment and strategic partnerships to better serve our global enterprise customers. In addition to our investment, we have expanded our UBiqube partnership through the Fortinet Fabric Ready Program. This partnership aligns with Fortinet's Security Fabric strategy to integrate Fortinet's industry-leading network security technology with an open ecosystem of partners to continue to enable integrated, automated security across multi-vendor solutions."

- John Whittle,VP, Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances, General Counsel at Fortinet

"We are thrilled about such a diverse mix of industry leaders backing our vision of orchestration neutrality through this Series A. This group of investors brings a balanced perspective on the industry's migration to the cloud, which will help accelerate UBiqube's strategy for industry-wide adoption of the MSActivator'."

- Nabil Souli,CEO of UBiqube

ABOUT

UBiqube is a vendor-agnostic provider of end-to-end network and security orchestration solutions to service providers and large and medium enterprises.

UBiqube developed the MSActivator', a DevOps enabled open framework for the design, automation, and orchestration of services over hybrid communication infrastructures (SDN/NFV/IoT).

UBiqube is headquartered in Dublin, with offices in France, India, UAE, Japan, and Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.ubiqube.com.