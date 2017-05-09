To help organisations adapt to heightened customer expectations and build revolutionary business models, Axway, (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for digital transformation, is hosting Axway IMAGINE SUMMIT 2017 the industry event for global customers and partners designed to transform their imagination into real change and deliver innovative customer experiences.

Held in six major cities around the world, the event will play host to industry thought leaders, Axway experts, and customers to exchange on the future of digital transformation. New IDC research showing the rise of customer experience networks and how to use them to boost innovation and customer engagement will also be revealed at IMAGINE SUMMIT. By using the right combination of data integration, full lifecycle API management, app development, community management, and analytics, organisations can transform existing business models and create new revenue streams. This is all powered by Axway AMPLIFY™, which enables organisations to begin interacting with data from suppliers, partners and developers more closely within a cohesive customer experience network.

"There has been a tsunami of technological and societal change that has resulted in a dramatic shift in what it takes to deliver a great customer experience," said Jean-Marc Lazzari, CEO at Axway. "It has forced organisations to rethink their traditional customer engagement strategies. At IMAGINE SUMMIT 2017, we are excited to showcase the latest ideas and best practices that are redefining what it means to fully experience the possibilities of digital transformation."

Axway Executives and prestigious keynotes speakers will invite you to experience unique possibilities and learn how to succeed in the age of customer experience networks:

Jay Morris, Sr. Director, Customer Engagement, Axway

Jeanine Banks, EVP of Global Products and Solutions, Axway

Cedric Monier, VP, Product Line Manager, API Management, Axway

Sebastien Vugier, EVP Axway

Bruno Cambounet, VP Financial Services, Axway

Kshitij Mehrotra, Digital Enterprise Architect, Axway

John Goodland, Solution Consultant, Axway

Richard Farnworth, Country Leader UK, Ireland Nordics at Axway

In addition, attendees will be able to learn from real-world stories and attend sessions hosted by:

Kamron Abtahi, Dun Bradstreet Information is Power: Liberate and Deliver it at Light Speed!

Gerry Brown, Research Director, IDC IDC Market Insight: Omni-channel and the Rise of Customer Experience

Chris Hooper, Regional Director, Syncplicity Creating a digital workplace without borders

Sebastien Vugier, EVP, Axway Real time analysis for pro-active business decisions

WHAT: Axway IMAGINE SUMMIT 2017

WHERE WHEN:

North America May 1-3, Grand Hyatt, Atlanta, Buckhead

France May 16, Stade Jean Bouin, Paris

Germany May 11, Commerzbank Arena, Frankfurt

UK May 18, The May Fair, London

Italy May 23, Cavalieri Hotel, Rome

Benelux June 1, Antwerp

