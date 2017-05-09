Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-05-09 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS Harju Elekter (trading code HAE1T, ISIN code EE3100004250) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on May 11, 2017 at 23.59.



Proceeding from the above, the shares of AS Harju Elekter are traded cum-dividend for the year 2016 for the last day today, on May 09, 2017. The shares will go ex-dividend for the year 2016 tomorrow, on May 10, 2017.



AS Harju Elekter will pay dividend 0.18 EUR per share on May 16, 2017.





Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.