Growing Belgian Healthcare Provider Orders Enterprise Image Management Solution From Sectra

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed an enterprise imaging contract with the expanding Belgian healthcare provider AZ Delta. The solution will be used across all of its locations and enables access to medical images and patient information regardless of at which of AZ Delta's locations the clinician work. The shared IT solution enhances collaboration, both between medical disciplines and between the hospitals-a key factor for efficient care.

One of the hospitals within AZ Delta used Sectra as its imaging vendor before the merger.Through this contract, Sectra's solution will be used across all AZ Delta's hospital locations and include multiple medical disciplines-radiology, orthopeadics, nuclear medicine and cardiology. In addition to Sectra PACS and VNA, the contract includes advanced visualization tools, integrated speech reporting and Sectra's pre-operative planning solution for orthopaedic surgery. The solution will handle approximately 300,000 examinations a year.

"With Sectra as our vendor, we will be able to smoothly expand the solution as we grow, to include additional hospitals and medical disciplines. That advantage, as well as the possibility to geographically work from anywhere, were especially important to us in our choice of vendor. From our earlier experience with Sectra, we know that the solution has very high system availability and that Sectra's support team will be there for us when we need assistance," says Dr. J. Marrannes, Head of the Radiology Department at AZ Delta.

Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering is modular and supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA and enterprise image management solution without major investments or the replacement of existing components

