

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) released a profit for first quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $113.7 million, or $0.49 per share. This was down from $122.4 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $900.5 million. This was up from $772.6 million last year.



Dentsply Sirona Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $113.7 Mln. vs. $122.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.69 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -29.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q1): $900.5 Mln vs. $772.6 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $2.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX