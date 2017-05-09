sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 09.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,047 Euro		+0,065
+0,93 %
WKN: A1K030 ISIN: DE000A1K0300 Ticker-Symbol: EUCA 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROMICRON AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROMICRON AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,946
7,039
13:48
6,952
7,063
13:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROMICRON AG
EUROMICRON AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROMICRON AG7,047+0,93 %