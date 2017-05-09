Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: Axsome Received Fast Track Designation for its Treatment of Agitation in Patients with Alzheimer's Disease

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Bioverativ Post-Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) as the biopharmaceutical Company announced on May 08, 2017, that it has received Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational AXS-05 drug for the treatment of agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD). Register with us now for your free membership and blog access at:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/

One of Axsome Therapeutics' competitors within the Biotechnology space, Bioverativ Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVV), reported on May 04, 2017, its financial results for Q1 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Bioverativ in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its blog coverage on AXSM; touching on BIVV. Get all of our free blog coverage and more by clicking on the link below:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/

What is AXS-05?

Axsome Therapeutics' AXS-05 is a novel, oral, investigational drug product under development for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. AXS-05 utilizes Axsome Therapeutics' technology of combining bupropion and dextromethorphan. Dextromethorphan is an NMDA receptor antagonist, sigma-1 receptor agonist, and inhibitor of the serotonin and norepinephrine transporters. Bupropion serves to increase the bioavailability of dextromethorphan, and is a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor, and a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist. Axsome Therapeutics previously received Investigational New Drug Application (IND) clearance from the FDA to proceed with a Phase 2/3 trial of AXS-05 in this indication.

"Agitation is reported in nearly half of individuals living with Alzheimer's disease, results in distress to patients and caregivers, and has significant consequences including early nursing home placement and increased mortality," said Herriot Tabuteau, M.D., CEO of Axsome Therapeutics. "The receipt of Fast Track designation from the FDA highlights the serious nature of this condition, the lack of FDA-approved treatments, and the potential of AXS-05 to address this high unmet medical need."

How is Fast Track Designation Important?

The FDA's Fast Track designation program is designed to aid in the development and expedite the review of drugs that are intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions. In order to receive Fast Track designation, a product must also demonstrate the potential to address an unmet medical need. Fast Track designation will provide Axsome Therapeutics greater access to, and more frequent communication with, the FDA throughout the entire drug development and review process, with the goal of getting important new drugs to patients more rapidly. It also provides the Company with an opportunity to submit sections of a New Drug Application (NDA) on a rolling basis, where the FDA may review portions of the NDA as they are received instead of waiting for the entire NDA submission.

Alzheimer's Disease Agitation

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that manifests initially as forgetfulness advancing to severe cognitive impairment and memory loss. As per the press release, the disease affects an estimated 5 million individuals in the United States; a number that is anticipated to increase to approximately 14 million by 2050. Agitation is characterized by emotional distress, aggressive behaviors, disruptive irritability, and disinhibition. Agitation in patients with AD has been associated with increased caregiver burden, decreased functioning, earlier nursing home placement, and increased mortality. There are currently no therapies approved by the FDA for the treatment of agitation in patients with AD.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Monday, May 08, 2017, following the announcement, Axsome Therapeutics' stock price rose 7.69% to end the day at $4.20. A total volume of 2.44 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 174.31 thousand shares. The Company's share price has gained 18.31% in the past one month. The stock currently has a market cap of $97.86 million.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street