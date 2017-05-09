Enea Adds Support for Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Devices

KISTA, Sweden, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bringing Computing Power, Reliability and Scalability to Extremely Demanding Applications

Enea® (NASDAQ OMX Nordic:ENEA) today announced a new board support package (BSP) for Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+' multiprocessor system-on-chip (MPSoC) devices in Enea's multicore operating system Enea® OSE. The new BSP supports the popular Zynq UltraScale+ ZCU102 board, offering streamlined software application development.

Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC is a family of high performance all programmable system-on-chip devices featuring multicore ARM® processors together with programmable logic and optional graphics and video codec units for offloading critical applications. The UltraScale+ MPSoC family of devices targets applications in wired and wireless communication, automotive, and aerospace and defense, among other industries with compute intensive processing applications.

Enea OSE provides linear multicore scalability for a single image. With extremely low latency and jitter, and minimal processing overhead, it enables the full performance of the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC devices to user space applications.

"Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC is the world's foremost all programmable MPSoC, providing unrivaled performance and flexibility. The multicore performance and scalability of Enea OSE matches the performance of the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC devices. Together they provide a computing platform for applications that are extremely demanding in terms of computing power, reliability, and scalability", said Simon George, Director, Product Marketing - Embedded Software, Xilinx.

Further reading

The Enea OSE web page http://www.enea.com/ose/

The Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ web page https://www.xilinx.com/zynq-ultrascale-mpsoc.html

About Enea

Enea is a global supplier of network software platforms and world class services, with a vision of helping customers develop amazing functions in a connected society. We are committed to working together with customers and leading hardware vendors as a key contributor in the open source community, developing and hardening optimal software solutions. Every day, more than three billion people around the globe rely on our technologies in a wide range of applications in multiple verticals - from Telecom and Automotive, to Medical and Avionics. We have offices in Europe, North America and Asia, and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Discover more at www.enea.com and start a conversation at info@enea.com.

Enea®, Enea OSE®, Netbricks®, Polyhedra®, Zealcore®, Enea® Element, Enea® Optima, Enea® LINX, Enea® Accelerator, Enea® dSPEED Platform and COSNOS® are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSE®ck, Enea OSE® Epsilon, Enea® Optima Log Analyzer, Enea® Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra® Lite, Enea® System Manager, Enea® ElementCenter NMS, Enea® On-device Management, Enea® NFV Core and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. All rights reserved. © Enea AB 2017.

CONTACT:

Fredrik Medin, SVP Marketing and Communications

Phone: +46709 71 40 11

E-mail: fredrik.medin@enea.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/enea-adds-support-for-xilinx-zynq-ultrascale--mpsoc-devices,c2261364

The following files are available for download: