JSC "Grindeks" informs, that Inna Maciene, Chairman of the Audit Committee, has submitted a notice on leaving the position of the Chairman of the Audit Committee. Further composition of the Audit Committee will be decided at the annual shareholders meeting, which is convened on 8 June 2017.



