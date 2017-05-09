DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Oslo, 9 May 2017 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today purchased 1,000,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 7.7102 per share.

The purchase is part of the share buyback program initiated on 24 March 2017.

Following this transaction, DNO holds 18,950,000 own shares.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and North Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Oman, Somaliland, Tunisia and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

