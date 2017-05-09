Solvay S.A.: Outcome of Solvay's General Shareholders Meeting

Brussels, May 9, 2017 --- Solvay today held its General Shareholders Meeting at its Corporate Headquarters in Brussels.

Shareholders voted in favor of all the resolutions proposed. More specifically, they approved the payment of a gross dividend of € 3.45 per share for the fiscal year 2016, a rise of 4.5 percent compared to the previous year. After deduction of the prepayment made on January 18, 2017 of € 1.32 gross per share, the balance of the gross dividend amounts to € 2.13 gross per share, payable as of May 16, 2017.

During the General Shareholders Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-election and nomination of board members including the re-election of Mr. Nicolas Boel and Mr. Jean-Pierre Clamadieu for a four-year term until May 2021. Mrs. Agnes Lemarchand was nominated as an independent member on the Board of Directors for four years, raising the number of women on Solvay's Board of Directors to six out of 16 members in total.

Details of the resolutions and voting results as well as a replay of the shareholder meeting are available on Solvay's website, Investors section (http://www.solvay.com/en/investors/shareholders-meeting/2017/index.html).

Follow us on twitter @SolvayGroup (https://twitter.com/SolvayGroup)

Solvay is a multi-specialty chemical company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers in diverse global end markets. Its products and solutions are used in planes, cars, smart and medical devices, batteries, in mineral and oil extraction, among many other applications promoting sustainability. Its lightweighting materials enhance cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 27,000 employees in 58 countries. Net sales were € 10.9 billion in 2016, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE (https://www.euronext.com/en/products/equities/BE0003470755-XBRU/quotes)) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB.BB (https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/SOLB:BB) - Reuters: SOLB.BR (http://www.reuters.com/finance/stocks/overview'symbol=SOLB.BR)) and in the United States its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a level-1 ADR program.

Caroline Jacobs (mailto:caroline.jacobs@solvay.com) Kimberly Stewart (mailto:kimberly.stewart@solvay.com) Jodi Allen (mailto:jodi.allen@solvay.com) Geoffroy Raskin (mailto:geoffroy.raskin@solvay.com) Bisser Alexandrov (mailto:bisser.alexandrov@solvay.com) Media Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations +32 2 264 1530 +32 2 264 3694 +1 9733573283 +32 2 264 1540 +32 2 264 3687

To read the press release in PDF (http://hugin.info/133981/R/2101968/797654.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Solvay S.A. via Globenewswire

