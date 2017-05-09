sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 09.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

207,60 Euro		+0,70
+0,34 %
WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 Ticker-Symbol: GOS 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
206,27
206,67
20:46
206,24
206,69
20:46
09.05.2017 | 20:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eastman Chemical Company: Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference

Media Advisory Issued May 9, 2017

Basic Materials Conference Brad Lich, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference in New York City on May 17, 2017 at 1:45 p.m. ET.


Live Webcast
Mr. Lich's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).
Slides used by Mr. Lich will be available at the time of the presentation and can also be accessed at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).
 

Replay 		 

An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/), events & presentations.

 
 
Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)
Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)

  		 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)