CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT" or the "Company") (TSX: DRT) today announced Clinton G. McNair as the newest addition to its senior management team, in the role of Chief Financial Officer. McNair's official appointment to CFO is scheduled for June 1, 2017.

McNair will join DIRTT after an accomplished career with Deloitte LLP, where he is currently Partner in its assurance practice. McNair is also the Deloitte Technology Leader for the Prairies and the CFO Transitions Leader for Western Canada. His extensive experience with public companies and their Canadian, American and international operations includes two years in Deloitte's New York office leading the development and deployment of the firm's response to Sarbanes-Oxley Act Section 404 (or "SOX"), for the global organization of Deloitte member firms.

"Clint's track record of success with North American public companies is a valuable asset as we prepare for what's next on DIRTT's growth trajectory," says DIRTT CEO Mogens Smed. "I'm confident his leadership style will fit well with our talented team and I'm also confident he's going to embody the innovative and driven culture that makes DIRTT the force it is."

DIRTT President Scott Jenkins says McNair is ready to hit the ground running. He attributes this to McNair's familiarity with DIRTT and his work as DIRTT's former audit partner, combined with his experience as an audit partner for multibillion-dollar companies in the construction and technology industries. "Clint has the perfect foundation to support our goal of disrupting the construction industry with a more efficient and all-around better way to build," says Jenkins.

McNair is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Alberta, Canada), Certified Public Accountant (Colorado, United States) and Chartered Accountant (South Africa). In addition to his corporate accomplishments and designations, he is also a Director and Audit Committee Chair of Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta.

About DIRTT

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Doing it Right This Time) uses its proprietary 3D software to design, manufacture and install fully customized prefabricated interiors. The Company's customers in the corporate, government, education and healthcare sectors benefit from DIRTT's precise design and costing; rapid lead times with the highest levels of customization and flexibility; and faster, cleaner construction. DIRTT's manufacturing facilities are in Phoenix, Savannah, Kelowna and Calgary. DIRTT's team supports more than 100 sales partners throughout North America, the Middle East and Asia. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT." For more information visit www.DIRTT.net or contact us at ir@DIRTT.net.

