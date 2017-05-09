Ecolab Inc. Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Douglas M. Baker, Jr. will address financial analysts at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Wednesday, May 17 in London. Ecolab will offer a live webcast of Mr. Baker's presentation. Details for the webcast are as follows:

TIME: 9:50 a.m. GMT (4:50 a.m. Eastern Time) DATE: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 DURATION: Approximately 35 minutes LOCATION: www.ecolab.com/investor ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast will be available through May 31, 2017.

To access the webcast, visit the News and Events section of Ecolab's Investor website at www.ecolab.com/investor and click on the webcast details. Internet access and Windows Media Player or other compatible streaming media player is needed to listen to the webcast.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at more than one million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With 2016 sales of $13 billion and 48,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

