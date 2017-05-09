Indian Influenza (Vaxigrip, Influvac) Market 2017 - Forecast 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Indian Influenza Market By Product Type (Vaxigrip, Influvac) - Forecast 2020" report to their offering.

In the report Indian Influenza Market By Product Type (Vaxigrip, Influvac) - Forecast 2020, the analysts have endeavoured to address the current scenario of Indian influenza industry, factors favouring growth of the market, and the major roadblocks restraining the influenza vaccines market. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities, which are available in the Indian influenza market.

With increasing pandemic as well as seasonal outbreak and rising awareness among people about these vaccines, the Indian influenza vaccine market is poised to scale newer acmes. Moreover, increasing disposable income, increasing incidences of influenza, introduction of new vaccines, entry of new players, and rising R&D investments are set to further boost the market's growth. Owing to such factors, the Indian influenza market is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2015-2020).

Furthermore, the report covers detailed description of the current scenario of the Indian influenza vaccine market, and its future forecast till 2020. Indian Influenza Vaccines market is analyzed in both volumes in doses, and value in US$ for the period from 2015 through to 2020. The report also provides detailed bifurcation of Indian influenza market on the basis of product type, such as Vaxigrip, Influvac, and others. The report also provides the potential market for influenza vaccines. Moreover, the report highlights the mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Indian influenza market. Pricing analysis along with the regulatory scenario governing the Indian influenza market has also been mentioned in the report. Furthermore, the report provides the details about the distribution channel for influenza vaccines in the Indian industry.

The latter half of the report provides competitive landscape including the market share of key players, such as Cipla Ltd., Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India, Abbott, Lupin Ltd, and others. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided in the report, along with the company overviews and financial revenues of the key participants to develop their positions in the global market. The recent development and strength-weakness analysis of every player has also been presented to assist the investors in developing an understanding of the strategies of major players. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the Indian Influenza market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Influenza Vaccine - Introduction

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Initiatives for Creating Awareness

4.1.2 Precipitous Rise in Influenza Cases

4.1.3 Investments by Organizations

4.1.4 Increasing Government Initiatives for Influenza Vaccination Coverage

4.1.5 Growing Affordability for Expensive Drugs

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Expensive and Time Consuming Manufacturing Processes

4.2.2 Lack of Proper Infrastructure

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Surging Demand by Ageing Population

4.3.2 Explosive Population Growth

4.3.3 Innovative Technologies Boosting Influenza Vaccine Production

4.4 Trends

4.4.1 Collaboration & Consolidation

4.4.2 Upsurge in the Number of Product Launches

5. Indian Influenza Market Outlook 2020

5.1 Value Market

5.2 Unit Volume Market

5.3 Indian Influenza Market by Product

5.3.1 Vaxigrip

5.3.2 Influvac

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Potential Market

6. Market Insights

6.1 Pricing Analysis

6.2 Distribution and Supply Chain

6.3 Cold Storage Overview

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Share of Major Players

8. Key Players Analysis

8.1 Cipla Limited

8.2 Bharat Biotech

8.3 Panacea Biotec Limited

8.4 Zydus Cadilla

8.5 Lupin Ltd.

8.6 Abbott Laboratories

8.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

8.8 Sanofi

8.9 CPL Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.

8.10 Serum Institute of India

8.11 Seqirus - A CSL Company

