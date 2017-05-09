Silver Wheaton Declares Second Quarterly Dividend Payment for 2017

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TSX:SLW

NYSE:SLW

Silver Wheaton Corp. ("Silver Wheaton" or the "Company") (TSX: SLW) (NYSE: SLW) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its second quarterly cash dividend payment for 2017 of US$0.07 per common share.

Second Quarterly Dividend

The second quarterly cash dividend of US$0.07 will be paid to holders of record of Silver Wheaton common shares as of the close of business on May 25, 2017, and will be distributed on or about June 6, 2017.

Under the Company's dividend policy, the quarterly dividend per common share will be equal to 20% of the average cash generated by operating activities in the previous four quarters divided by the Company's then outstanding common shares, all rounded to the nearest cent.

The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Company has previously implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). Participation in the DRIP is optional. For the purposes of this first quarterly dividend, the Company has elected to issue common shares under the DRIP through treasury at a 3% discount to the Average Market Price, as defined in the DRIP. However, the Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, change or eliminate the discount applicable to Treasury Acquisitions,as defined in the DRIP, or direct that such common shares be purchased in Market Acquisitions,as defined in the DRIP,at the prevailing market price, any of which would be publicly announced.

The DRIP and enrollment forms are available for download on the Company's website athttp://www.silverwheaton.com, accessible by quick links directly from the home page, and can also be found in the 'investors' section, under the 'dividends' tab.

Registered shareholders may also enroll in the DRIP online through the plan agent's self-service web portal at:https://www.canstockta.com/en/InvestorServices/Investor_Information/Issuer_List/IssuerDetail.jsp?companyCode=1501.

Beneficial shareholders should contact their financial intermediary to arrange enrollment. All shareholders considering enrollment in the DRIP should carefully review the terms of the DRIP and consult with their advisors as to the implications of enrollment in the DRIP.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer of securities. A registration statement relating to the DRIP has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained under the Company's profile on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website athttp://www.sec.gov. A written copy of the prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained by contacting the Corporate Secretary of the Company at 1021 West Hastings Street, Suite 3500, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 0C3.

Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Silver Wheaton Corp., Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@silverwheaton.com, Website: http://www.silverwheaton.com