CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Raging River Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Raging River") (TSX: RRX) announces that the six (6) nominees were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, at the annual meeting of the shareholders of Raging River held on May 9, 2017 (the "Meeting") in Calgary, Alberta. The vote was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Gary Bugeaud 160,435,873 (95.79%) George Fink 150,032,749 (89.58%) Raymond Mack 167,465,879 (99.99%) Kevin Olson 163,334,032 (97.52%) David Pearce 165,084,536 (98.57%) Neil Roszell 167,475,529 (100.00%)

The report on voting for the Meeting will be available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.rrexploration.com.

