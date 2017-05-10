Airopack Technology Group AG is pleased to share an update on recent customer launches

Baar, 10 May 2017 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("ATG") is pleased to update their shareholders on new product lines using ATG technology that have launched and are now available in retail stores around the world:

* Procter & Gamble, Gillette Venus with Olay Ultra Moisturizing, Shave Gel

* Beiersdorf, Labellino | Labello - Raspberry & Apple and Fresh Mint, Lip Care

* Edgewell, Bulldog Foaming Original Shave Gel

Airopack Technology Group AG is extremely pleased to update its shareholders on these product launches. These leading global brands have chosen the patented and planet-friendly ATG packaging technologies of Airopack and Airoball to create a highly distinctive shelf presence, in addition to other commercial and environmental benefits.

Business update

The new state-of-the-art plant in Waalwijk, The Netherlands, with an initial annual capacity of 80 million pieces of Airopack, has been successfully built within only 168 days, and commenced operations in December 2016. All assets are installed and fully operational according to plan, both in terms of utilization and manufacturing costs. Based on actual run rates so far, the annual capacity of the current production lines can be increased to 100 million pieces annually with only minor additional investments. The Waalwijk plant is now compliant with an AQL level of 0.065 for critical defects, representing the highest quality standards in our industry. ATG is in the advanced stages of preparation for doubling the manufacturing capacity of the plant to 200 million pieces per annum and asset build is provisionally scheduled to start in the second half of 2017.

Outlook

Based on the strong and successful development of the current customer and sales pipeline, ATG expects an ongoing positive evolution of Airopack sales and results. ATG's Board of Directors and Group Management remains confident that its mid-term goal of a run rate volume of over 700 million pieces annually can be achieved, compared to a total aerosol market of 15.48 billion annual units as of the end of 2015*.

* Source: Grand View Research, Inc., U.S.A., publication date: May 2016

Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and worldwide and solely by ATG patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly

Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium, an Global Research and Development Team and the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation in Waalwijk, The Netherlands.

The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010.

www.airopackgroup.com

