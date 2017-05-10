sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 10.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,376 Euro		+0,214
+0,82 %
WKN: A1W3Q2 ISIN: US0906721065 Ticker-Symbol: C25 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTELEMETRY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOTELEMETRY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,957
27,794
08:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOTELEMETRY INC
BIOTELEMETRY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOTELEMETRY INC26,376+0,82 %
LIFEWATCH AG12,574-0,65 %