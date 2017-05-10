Tork EasyCube[TM] from SCA Ensures Top Cleaning Quality and Efficiency at Welle 7

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

When Welle7, an urban concept centre and main railway station in Bern offering entertainment, shopping, business and education opened in 2016, the challenge to keep the facility clean and well maintained seemed insurmountable. Faced with the task of ensuring the best quality in cleaning standards, Welle7 decided to implement the digital cleaning management tool Tork EasyCubeTM. The result? Despite washroom visitor numbers having increased by 42 percent between August 2016 and November 2016, they reduced the time with empty dispensers by 68 percent.

Up to 60,000 commuters leave the main railway station in Switzerland's capital Bern every day through the West exit "Welle". Whether lunch break, work meeting in the co-working space or a shopping trip after work: a rounded customer experience includes washrooms cleaned to the highest standards and without long queues or empty dispensers. "With Welle7, we created an urban concept centre new to Switzerland. Both during construction and furnishing, we deliberately opted for the latest in technology and have launched pilot projects in several areas", says Lukas von Känel, site manager at Migros Aare, responsible for Welle7. "The use of the digital cleaning service Tork EasyCubeTM is a pilot project here in Bern."

Sensor technology delivers data in real time

Tork equipped the building with connected devices that collect data on refill levels and visitor numbers. This information is accessed at any time by cleaning staff and the Facility Manager at facility management service provider FARO Reinigungen AG using the Tork EasyCubeTM application via computer, tablet or smartphone. With colour-coded alerts it is easy to see which washrooms need to be cleaned most urgently and which refills are needed where and in what quantity.

Digital solution for needs-based cleaning management

Luciana Cafaro, FARO site manager for Welle7, is certain that "without Tork EasyCubeTM, our job here at Welle7 could not be carried out as efficiently as is currently the case thanks to this system. Like all businesses, we are under pressure to save costs. Thanks to the system, we avoid unnecessary inspections because staff always know where they are needed. This saves us time and money and minimises stress."

Top cleaning quality - satisfied customers

The fact that Tork EasyCubeTM helps staff ensure very high standards of cleaning quality is proven by customer feedback: "Staff have also told me that visitors have wanted to give them tips for doing such a good job." This feedback has also justified von Känel's decision to implement Tork EasyCubeTM: "For us, the most important thing is that we have satisfied customers who want to return." Translated into figures, this means that despite washroom visitor numbers increasing by 42 percent between August 2016 and November 2016, it was still possible to reduce the time with empty dispensers by 68 percent. "Thanks to Tork EasyCubeTM, our cleaning management processes really are extremely efficient", says Luciana Cafaro.

