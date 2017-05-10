The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation Aims to Transform Education and Research with the Learning and Discovery Capabilities of 3D Technology and Virtual Universes

La Fondation Dassault Systèmes, a foundation dedicated to transforming the future of education and research with the learning and discovery capabilities of 3D technology and virtual universes, today announced its expansion to the United States. This extends the scope of the foundation's social action to the U.S., enabling the creation of new learning experiences and encouraging greater interest in science, math, engineering and technology disciplines among students.

The nonprofit Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation, based near Boston, will provide grants, digital content and skillsets in virtual technologies to select projects proposed by teachers, schools, researchers, museums and other foundations located in the U.S. This will foster greater knowledge in the 3D content, technology and simulation applications that have long been used by industry for the design, engineering and manufacturing of most of the products society relies on today. These technologies can be leveraged to create new education content where the experience in virtual universes greatly improves the learning of science and research.

The foundation's first project, also announced today, is an initiative with Base 11, a nonprofit workforce development accelerator. The project will provide community college students with training in collaborative 3D design and engineering skills that are in demand by many large employers in the aerospace, high-tech and transportation industries.

"The U.S. is home to many of the world's most prestigious academic and research institutions," said Thibault de Tersant, President, La Fondation Dassault Systèmes. "Virtual universes stimulate possibilities in innovation, research and education through collaborative experience. They also prepare students for the professional world, where they will design, simulate, test, create and transform ideas into real solutions. Dassault Systèmes is proud to bring its contribution to this important undertaking which is at the core of its values."

Studies have shown that students understand and retain more information from 3D experiences than from demonstrations, visuals, lectures or reading materials. The power of 3D lies in its ability to bring theory, experimentation and imagination to an experience with a digital, realistic representation of the physical world from exploring the inside of a beating human heart to immersion in an urban master plan.

In Europe, thousands of students have already benefitted from 30 projects supported by La Fondation Dassault Systèmes since its launch in 2015. These projects include the development of a university study program based on virtual reality in the United Kingdom that is aimed at preparing students for surgery and improving patient care, and the collaborative, multi-disciplinary creation of 3D educational content for a network of 11 universities in Spain that is aimed at facilitating and accelerating study programs related to industries of the future.

The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation is now accepting proposals for projects. For more information, visit: lafondation.3ds.com

About La Fondation Dassault Systèmes

La Fondation Dassault Systèmes provides training and expertise about 3D virtual universe technologies to help schools, universities, research centers, museums and associations in Europe and the U.S. to push the limits of knowledge. Its mission is to inspire men and women with a passion for engineering, science and digital technology to create a better and more collaborative society. As part of this mission, it actively contributes to inventing new ways of sharing know-how and transforming learning practices that make it possible to detect new talents and help them achieve their dreams. For more information: lafondation.3ds.com

