PICKERING, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Automodular Corporation ("Automodular" or the "Corporation") (NEX: AM.H) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on the election of directors at its May 9th Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Each of the five nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated April 9, 2017 was elected as a director on a show of hands. The Corporation received proxies directing votes with regards to voting for the five nominees as set forth in the table below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of Nominee Vote For % Withhold Vote % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rodney Hill 5,408,340 99.68 17,331 0.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Parsa Kiai 5,420,117 99.90 5,554 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- R. Peter McLaughlin 5,408,340 99.68 17,331 0.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Christopher Nutt 5,390,292 99.35 35,379 0.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rae Wallin 5,408,340 99.68 17,331 0.32 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

