Murchison Minerals Ltd.: Murchison Minerals Intercepts 12.12% Zinc and 0.97% Copper Over 11.40 Metres and Extends Known Limits of Brabant-Mckenzie VMS Deposit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MUR) ("Murchison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its spring 2017 - 5,653 metre diamond drilling program on its Brabant-McKenzie Zinc-Copper deposit, located in Northern Saskatchewan.

Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) style zinc-copper mineralization, as shown in Table 1 and Figure 1, was intersected by all ten holes of the recently completed drill program.

Drill hole BM-17-01 intersected sulphides in both the known Upper Main Zone and Lower Main Zone parallel mineralized horizons ("UMZ" and "LMZ," respectively). Mineralization in the LMZ assayed 12.12% Zn, 0.97% Cu and 39.20 g/t Ag over an intercepted width of 11.40 metres and included a 5.96 metre interval that assayed 16.62% Zn, 0.79% Cu and 25.60 g/t Ag.

Assay results from the UMZ intersected in BM-17-01 returned 11.49% Zn, 0.57% Cu and 21.98 g/t Ag over an interval width of 3.77 metres and included a 1.83 metre wide zone of 16.34% Zn, 0.59% Cu and 21.05 g/t Ag.

The BM-17-01 results have the potential to provide additional resources, as this hole is greater than 100 metres from holes, which are included in the known resource. (See BM-17-01 location in Figure 1.)

Holes BM-17-06 and 09 intersected VMS mineralization at a down dip depth of approximately 950 metres. Intercepts in BM-17-09 occur approximately 190 metre distance from intercepts in BM-17-06 (See Figure 1). Both holes were drilled from the same collar position and were designed to test the same geophysical airborne conductor plates and geological modelling, at depth, that was intersected in hole BM-17-01.

BM-17-06 intersected 5.98 metres grading 1.37% Zn, 0.83% Cu and 19.10 g/t Ag including 2.44 metres assaying 1.22% Zn, 1.44% Cu and 31.90 g/t Ag within a semi-massive sulphide horizon.BM-17-09 returned 1.19% Zn 0.61% Cu and 14.7 g/t Ag over 3.37 metres. This hole also intersected a suspected siliceous cap rock at a vertical depth of 760 metres that is interpreted to be located on the fringes of the sulphide deposit and along with the mineralized sections provides valuable information regarding the deposit's geometry.

Holes BM-17-02 through 04 respectively, tested the deposit at increasingly greater depth below BM-17-01. Results show that both good grade and thickness are apparent in both the UMZ and LMZ encountered in each of these deeper holes. Specifically, BM-17-04 returned a 7.16% Zn, 0.41% Cu and 22.40 g/t Ag over 6.23 metres including 2.38 metres assaying 11.59% Zn, 0.56% Cu and 24.13 g/t Ag in an intersection that is showing good down dip continuity and extension of approximately 90 metres to this sulphide horizon.

Holes BM-17-05, 07, 08 and 10 were drilled along an approximately 500 metre long section located 225 metres north of the BM-17-01 to BM-17-04 section. These holes were designed to test the northern extents of the deposit and targeted both extrapolated geology and borehole EM conductor plates. Drill results show that intersected zones of the sulphide mineralization show considerably higher copper and lower zinc values than are exhibited in BM-17-01 to 04, suggesting a metal zonation from zinc to copper commonly observed in VMS deposits.

Table 1 - Brabant-McKenzie Deposit 2017 Drill Results



Length density weighted intercepts. Holes were drilled to attempt intercept perpendicular to lens/mineralization.

Actual true thickness may be less than intercepts reported. Length density weighted intercepts. Holes were drilled to attempt intercept perpendicular to lens/mineralization.Actual true thickness may be less than intercepts reported.

Table 2 - Drill Hole Locations



Figure 1 - 2017 Drill Hole Locations

To view the graphic, please click here.

Non-Orthogonal Section in Approximate Plane of Mineralization.

The diamond drilling program was designed to test both the lateral, depth extents and untested areas of the deposit below and away from the main central corridor of historic drilling and outside of the 43-101 resource estimate of 1.5 million indicated tonnes grading 9.2% zinc, 0.89% copper and 3.0 million inferred tonnes grading 5.6% zinc and 0.6% copper, as outlined in the 2008 Second Technical Report on the Brabant Lake Property, Saskatchewan, Canada for Manicouagan Minerals Inc., dated September 12, 2008 (now Murchison). Drilling was based on a newer geological model and supporting airborne, ground and down hole geophysical anomalies.

Mr. Kent Pearson, CEO, stated, "We are excited about the results of this program, particularly the success in extending mineralization to depth. The results of this program provide important information to further our understanding of the Brabant-McKenzie Deposit. The results indicate the presence of potential additional resources adjacent to those already known and identify additional diamond drill targets."

Compilation of historic and new drill hole data and further interpretation is underway. An initial interpretation, based on drill hole intersections in conjunction with current geological modelling and geophysics, suggests that the deposit remains open to depth and laterally.

A borehole EM geophysical survey of the deeper drilled holes below the known deposit is planned to define additional targets. The next round of drilling is expected to continue to test this focus area down plunge as well as open targets along strike.

Additional large-scale airborne conductors similar to those outlined on the deposit remain untested and occur within 1.5 kilometres of the main deposit. Numerous other EM conductors and known mineralized showings traverse the property for 15 kilometres in prospective geological terrain and require follow-up work.

The Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper VMS deposit is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge Saskatchewan, ranked the number one jurisdiction for mining in the world. The property is approximately 3 kilometres from the community of Brabant Lake, is accessible via highway 2 and is serviced by grid power.

QA/QC

The core was logged and split in a secured core logging facility. Individual samples were labeled, placed in plastic sample bags, and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed in security sealed bags and shipped directly to the Saskatchewan Research Council Laboratories ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for assay analysis. SRC used the ICP3 Base Metal Exploration Package for analysis. Partial digestions are performed on an aliquot of sample for the analysis of the requested elements by ICP-OES. An aliquot of pulp is digested in a test tube in a mixture of HNO3 HCl, in a hot water bath and then diluted to 15 ml using de-ionized water. Check assays, utilizing Atomic Absorption, as well as specific gravity analysis, were undertaken by TSL Labs also located in Saskatoon. Assay results for both methods were comparable.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Graham Gill, P.Geo. and Finley Bakker P.Geo., who are qualified persons pursuant to the terms of National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Both are consultants to Murchison.

About Murchison Minerals

Murchison Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based exploration company with a diversified portfolio of properties, including the Brabant-McKenzie Zinc-Copper deposit in north-central Saskatchewan and the HPM Nickel/Copper/Cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison also holds gold claims in the Pickle Lake area of northwestern Ontario.

Additional information about Murchison Minerals and its exploration projects can be found at www.murchisonminerals.com.

