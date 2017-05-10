Research and Markets = Global Dental Adhesives and Sealants Market 2016-2021: Key Vendors are 3M, Henkel AG, Johnson & Johnson, Mitsui Chemicals & Sybron Dental

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dental Adhesives and Sealants Market" report to their offering.

Dental adhesives allow bonding of resin-based composites to primary teeth and are developed with reported dentin bond strengths, exceeding that of enamel. Dental sealants can be referred to as healing agents that prevent cavities.

The market for dental adhesives and sealants is accelerated by the rising health expenditure and emphasis on improving dental procedure outcomes mostly in the countries of North America. Moreover, an increase in the aging population in China and Japan is expected to further increase the demand.

Further, the high buzz of oral care campaigns by governments and other social agencies drives the swift flow of the market. On the flipside, though, the high cost of treatment and stringent regulations in the use of dental adhesives, hinder the growth of the market.

North America and Europe are observed to be the largest markets for dental adhesives and sealants. While Asia-Pacific is considered to be the most attractive market due to the rapidly increasing awareness about oral hygiene in the region, especially in emerging economies like China and India. South America is also witnessing an attractive market for dental adhesives and sealants, particularly in countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

Some of the major players in the market include



3M

Henkel AG

Johnson & Johnson

Mitsui Chemicals

Sybron Dental

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis



6. Regional Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)



7. Future of the Market



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, Products & Services, Recent Developments)



3M

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Dentsply Sirona Incorporated

DUX Dental

HemCon Medical Technologies

Johnson & Johnson

Mitsui Chemicals

Sybron Dental Specialties

Smith & Nephew plc

TriStar Wellness Solutions Incorporated

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Incorporated

Nobel Biocare Holding

