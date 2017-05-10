PJSC MAGNIT - Coupon Yield Payment and Redemption of Bonds

Press-release

Krasnodar

May 10, 2017

Magnit Announces the 3rd Coupon Yield Payment and the Redemption of the Nominal Value of Exchange-Traded Bonds

Krasnodar, May 10, 2017: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the 3rd coupon yield payment against bonds and the redemption of the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds.

Please be informed that on May 10, 2017 PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the third coupon redemption against bonds of the BO-001P-01 series in the amount of 558,500,000.00 rubles and the redemption of the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds.

Parameters of the bond issue:

Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-001P-01series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-001P-02E of 23.10.2015, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JVXM8 Identification number of the securities issue and the date of its assignment: 4B02-01-60525-P-001P as of 05.11.2015 Reporting (coupon) period which the yield is paid for: The third coupon period (09.11.2016-10.05.2017)

The total amount of the interest to be paid against bonds:

558,500,000.00 rubles excluding tax and other deductions

The amount of the interest to be paid against one bond:

55.85 rubles The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid: 10,000,000 bonds The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement

The record date:

May 5, 2017





The date of the obligation fulfillment:





May 10, 2017

The total amount of the interest paid against bonds following the reporting period:

Following the 3rd coupon period the amount of 558,500,000.00 rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled.

The number of bonds which were redeemed:

10,000,000 bonds

Basis for bonds redemption:

Occurrence of the date of redemption according to the second part of the Bonds Resolution (Terms and Conditions of the Exchange-Traded Bonds) of PJSC "Magnit" approved by the Decision of the CEO of PJSC "Magnit" as of October 30, 2015 (Decision w/o No. as of October 30, 2015) The date of bonds redemption: May 10, 2017

For further information, please contact:

Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations

Email: post@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Investor Relations Office MagnitIR@magnit.ru

Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562

Website: ir.magnit.com/ Media Inquiries Media Relations Department

press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,089 stores (10,540 convenience, 427 hypermarkets and 3,122 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.