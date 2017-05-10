Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.: Abattis: Northern Vine Labs Expands Its Sales Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (CSE: ATT) (OTCQB: ATTBF) (the "Company" or "Abattis") is pleased to announce the addition of Siobhan McCarthy as Sales & Marketing Manager for the Company's subsidiary Northern Vine Canada Inc. ("Northern Vine").

Ms. McCarthy brings more than 20 years of direct sales and marketing experience to the Company and will lead the drive in generating testing and service revenues in Northern Vine. Ms. McCarthy has developed a comprehensive online strategy for Northern Vine, which will complement an in-depth marketing campaign to target and educate her existing, extensive network within the legal cannabis sector.

"We are very happy to welcome Ms. McCarthy to our team in Northern Vine," said Robert Abenante, Northern Vine and Abattis President and CEO. "Ms. McCarthy's industry experience, existing sales pipeline and vast network of Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") license holders and producers will play a central role in growing our client base."

Ms. McCarthy's impressive career spans across several industries including, natural eco-conscious cosmetics, film production and cannabis. Over the years, her dedicated work ethic and pursuit of perfection in each industry, has given her a loyal following and extensive network.

"I am thrilled to join Northern Vine," boasts Ms. McCarthy. "I am eager to apply my skill set and network to a Company that is so talented and puts an emphasis on the health and safety aspect of this dynamic industry. We will begin by launching an exciting educational campaign called KnowYourMedicine, which will educate and highlight the importance of third party lab testing for a safe, reliable and regulated legal cannabis industry in Canada. I believe this is an important time where we can marry established trusted relationships within the industry, to the benefits of scientific proof."

With the addition of Ms. McCarthy to its talented pool of scientists, the Company wishes to be at the forefront of setting the highest standards for testing and analysis in the cannabis industry while pushing the awareness and education of the many benefits of cannabis products.

"Our lab can act as a third party seal of quality approval to licensed growers, producers and patients under the ACMPR," continues Ms. McCarthy. "We are well positioned to provide a great service to the many players in this industry so that all Canadians may have access to safe medicine."

In another development at Northern Vine, Senior Manager of Operations, Dr. Jaclyn Thomson has received the approval of Health Canada as an Alternate Qualified Person in Charge (AQPIC). Dr. Thomson's' Ph.D in Chemistry along with her extensive background and experience in regulatory compliance have shaped the standard operating procedures at Northern Vine ensuring all testing methods with controlled substances meet or exceed regulations mandated by Health Canada. Dr. Thomson joins Northern Vine's Senior Scientist and Qualified Person in Charge (QPIC), Katie Maloney and Senior Science Advisor, Dr. David Galvez. The team is focused on establishing Northern Vine as the premier testing facility which strives to be at the forefront of quality control and safety within the legal cannabis industry.

Northern Vine is also proud to announce Katie Maloney's contribution towards the recently published scientific research paper titled " Leaner and Greener Analysis of Cannabinoids. " The research paper illustrates that existing methods of analyzing Cannabinoids are inefficient and environmentally damaging. The Company congratulates Ms. Maloney on her contribution to develop and validate an accurate method for analyzing cannabinoids in cannabis raw materials and finished products that is more efficient and uses fewer toxic solvents. This is a significant improvement over previous methods and is suitable for a wide range of applications including regulatory compliance, clinical studies, direct patient medical services, and commercial suppliers. The report, being released in the May 2017 edition of the Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry Journal, thoroughly examines every aspect of the current system for cannabinoid lab testing.

"I am very proud to have talented members such as Ms. Maloney on our team at Northern Vine," proclaims Mr. Abenante. "Her hard work, along with the other distinguished authors on this research paper, have produced a thoughtful, pro-active and clearly written report that makes a strong case for the importance of standardization across the field of cannabinoid testing. As a Company, we remain committed to environmentally friendly solutions of analyzing cannabinoids."

The Northern Vine team has received special acknowledgements for their efforts and contributions in the development and validation of an analytical method suitable for the intended purpose of conducting routine analysis. With the rapid expansion of the cannabis industry, it is essential to have robust, versatile and efficient analytical methods that comply with all safety, health and environmental standards.

The latest addition of Ms. McCarthy and acknowledgement of Ms. Maloney further add to the wave of positive momentum in the Company. The Company recently announced the launch of its Northern Vine Lab as well as signing an exclusive agreement for a proprietary extraction technology. The Company is now poised to shift their attention from development to revenue generation.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a specialty agricultural technology and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in agricultural technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols, and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions.

About Northern Vine Canada Inc.

Northern Vine Labs™ is licensed by Health Canada (Dealers License) for the possession of Cannabis and related active ingredients, as well as the production of extracts for the purpose of analysis. Northern Vine Labs™ product certification and quality assurances programs incorporate global best practices and procedures for application in the legal Canadian cannabis market.

