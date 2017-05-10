Regulatory News:

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that it has joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab.

"Throughout our 128-year history, passion and curiosity have been integral to our work as pioneers of the senses and we have been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible," said Nicolas Mirzayantz, Fragrances Group President. "Our membership in the MIT Media Lab aligns with our strategy of innovating firsts, which underscores how we are committed to innovation as an accelerator of business growth. We are proud to join this innovation lab and collaborate with the next generation of research breakthroughs."

Since 1985, the MIT Media Lab has combined a vision of a digital future with a new style of creative invention. With more than 30 years of innovation and 150 spin-off companies, the Media Lab currently supports 27 research groups and over 450 projects focused on designing the future. Research areas span from synthetic biology to new interface designs to bionic prosthetics to future cities.

Mr. Mirzayantz continued, "IFF, as the first sensorial innovator of flavors, fragrances and cosmetic actives to join the Media Lab, has long been a leader in research and technologies that transform the everyday for consumers around the world. We are thrilled to find new ways to pioneer firsts."

"Collaborating with IFF is an entirely new and exciting opportunity for the Lab, and offers challenges and possibilities yet unexplored." said MIT Media Lab Director, Joi Ito.

Meet IFF

