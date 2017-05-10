Research and Markets - Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market 2017-2023: Leading Players are Sequenom, Natera, Roche Diagnostics, Illumina, Inc., BGI Diagnostics, LabCorp, LifeCodexx & Berry Genomics

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market - Analysis and Forecast (2017-2023) (Focus on Test Type, Country Analysis (Test Volume & Value), APAC Countries by Test Type, Patent Landscape, and Competitive Landscape)" report to their offering.

The research study has segmented the entire NIPT market into test value and volume, and geographical region including detail country analysis which enables the user gain a multi-dimensional view of the market. The research report employs an exhaustive and analytical approach to estimate and understand the market thus provides an all-inclusive insight into various forms of developments, market trends and strategies. While underlining the key driving and restraining factors for the NIPT market, the report also provides a comprehensive understanding in terms of competitive landscape, market share analysis, competitor benchmarking (matrices), and their positioning within the global NIPT market.



NIPT tests are gaining rapid pace worldwide due to various government supportive programs and schemes. In many countries, the market growth is restrained due to their cultural and ethical attitudes towards this process. However, the government educational programs support and regulations are building a platform for the development of the NIPT market that would benefit their citizens. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., Turkey, Oman and Iran among others, have economical and infrastructural support but have still not approved these tests in their countries due to the shortage of educational and government development programs.



Sequenom, Inc., Natera, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Illumina, Inc., BGI Diagnostics, LabCorp, LifeCodexx AG and Berry Genomics are the leading players operating in the global NIPT market. With the advent of new market entrants and increasing adoption of NIPT across the world, the competitive landscape of the market is expected to change during the forecast period, wherein players offering cost-effective, accurate, and quicker tests are projected to record a high growth rate.



The market is driven by product launches and development strategies followed by partnerships and collaborations. Moreover, established healthcare diagnostic companies are acquiring small market players/new entrants to position themselves in the NIPT market. For example, the recent acquisition of Sequenom Inc. by LabCorp in January 2017 has again showcased the need of acquisition of elementary player of the market. Also, Roche acquired Ariosa Diagnostics in 2014 while Illumina acquired Verinata Health in 2014.



Due to the nascent stage of the market, the companies should focus on the development of technologically advanced, highly accurate and cost effective tests which can screen and diagnose numerous disorders in the prenatal market scheme. The existing players should emphasize on the expansion of their business in countries with huge population and high birth rate such as China, India, Brazil, Niger, and other MEA countries. The increasing awareness and need for early diagnosis of genetic disorders will generate a huge market for prenatal tests in the future. The development of pre-implantation diagnosis tests are helping parents in early stage of pregnancy, and is foreseen as a viable opportunity for this market.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Report Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. Market Dynamics



4. Major Chromosomal Aneuploidies



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Global NIPT Market, By Test (Volume and Value)



7. Global NIPT Market, By Geography (Volume and Value)



8. End User Perception



9. Company Profiles



BGI Diagnostics

Berry Genomics

Illumina

LabCorp

LifeCodexx

Natera

Premaitha

Roche

