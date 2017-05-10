CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust ("Northview") (TSX: NVU.UN) announced today the voting results from their annual general and special meeting of unitholders held on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta.

A total of 29,396,301 Trust Units and Special Voting Units ("Units") were represented at the meeting, being 52.72% of Northview's issued and outstanding Units. Unitholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including the election of all of the trustee nominees. Detailed results of the election of trustees are provided below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trustee Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Todd R. Cook 28,320,099 (97.94%) 595,190 (2.06%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daniel Drimmer 27,692,685 (95.77%) 1,222,604 (4.23%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kevin E. Grayston 28,352,903 (98.06%) 562,386 (1.94%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dennis J. Hoffman 28,099,658 (97.18%) 815,631 (2.82%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Christine McGinley 28,346,069 (98.03%) 569,220 (1.97%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terrance L. McKibbon 28,348,700 (98.04%) 566,589 (1.96%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Graham Rosenberg 28,430,104 (98.32%) 485,185 (1.68%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Scott Thon 28,332,100 (97.98%) 583,189 (2.02%) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

At the meeting, unitholders also voted on the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of Northview for the ensuing year and the authorization of the trustees to fix the remuneration payable to the auditors, approving an amended and restated Unitholder Rights Plan, and approving the approach to executive compensation.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For Votes Withheld or Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appointment of Auditors 28,870,768 (98.77%) 358,085 (1.23%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unitholder Rights Plan 28,319,434 (97.94%) 596,155 (2.06%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Executive Compensation 28,098,065 (97.17%) 817,524 (2.83%) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 24,000 quality residential suites in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations, growing economies, high occupancy levels, and rising rents, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and cash distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time. Northview currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.

